Burial Date: September 12, 2020

Joan K. Dixon (nee Porter), 80 years of age, passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, September 7, 2020. Joan was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, but was a resident of Northern Kentucky for the last 45 years. She loved her career and business as a Broker/Owner of Preferred Properties. She is survived by her Daughter, Sheri Dixon Miller and her son, Patrick Brown (Amy). She will be missed by her four grandchildren, Katie Miller Seibert, Patrick Miller, Lucca Brown and Gavin Brown; Four great-grandchildren, Garrett Seibert, Olivia Seibert, Owen Miller and George Napier III; her sisters, Carole, Linda, and Susan; and one brother, Robert. She is preceded in death by her loving sister Elaine Porter Oney and her younger brother, Jerome Porter. Visitation will take place on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 U.S. Hwy 42, Florence, Kentucky 41042, beginning at 12:00 p.m. until the time of funeral service at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials take the form of donations to the charity that Joan was a passionate supporter of, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.