Joan E. Fanning

Burial Date: April 9, 2021

Joan Elsie Fanning (nee Roach), age 94, of Alexandria, KY passed away on Monday, April 5, 2021. Joan was born in East Molesey, England on May 9, 1926 to parents, George and Elsie (nee Martin) Roach. Joan enjoyed gardening, sewing, knitting, and cooking. She was a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Alexandria, KY. She is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Patrick Fanning. Joan is survived by her three sons: Michael (Debbie) Fanning, Daniel (Frances) Fanning and Patrick (Karen) Fanning; three daughters: Julia Fanning, Jennifer Fanning and Janine (Bob) Bleha; twelve grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held Friday, April 9, 2021 at St. Mary of the Assumption Church from 9:30 AM – 10:45 AM with Mass of Christian Burial following at 11:00 AM. Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery, Alexandria, KY. Memorial donations are suggested to Parish Kitchen, 1561 Madison Ave, Covington, KY 41011.