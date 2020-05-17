Obituaries » Joan E. Burkart

Burial Date: May 23, 2020 Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home Fort Thomas, KY May 23, 1:30 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 42 times















Joan E. Burkart, 93, of Florence, formerly of Ft. Thomas, KY passed away on May 17, 2020 at St. Elizabeth in Fort Thomas, KY. She was a Trainer and Section Chief with the IRS. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Evelyn Wiechman, son, Robert M. “Rusty” Brown, brother, Glen Wiechman. Joan is survived by her son, Stephen Burkart of Burlington, KY, sister, Judy Wiechman, four grandchildren, six great grandchildren, one great great grandchild. Visitation 12:00 pm to 1:30 pm, Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, Fort Thomas. Memorial Service will be held 1:30 pm.