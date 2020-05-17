Obituaries » Joan C. Cornman

Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, the family is planning to have a service for Joan which will be held at a later date. Please check back for further details.

Joan Cornman, of Williamstown, KY passed away at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood, KY on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at the age of 77.

She was born in Grant County, KY on June 11, 1942; the daughter of the late Ira and Myrtle Webb. Joan was a lifetime member of Williamstown Baptist Church and worked as the Director of the Williamstown Senior Center. Her greatest joy, however, came from spending time with her beloved family whom she cherished deeply.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her son, Christopher Cornman.

Joan is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Jack Cornman; sons, Wayne and Cynthia (nee Chamberlain) Cornman and Steve and Tara (nee Varner) Cornman; siblings, Gay Blackburn, Bill Webb and Bobby (Lori) Webb; grandchildren, Matthew Cornman, Lyndsey Cornman and Braydon Cornman; as well as many more close relatives and friends who will carry on legacy and cherish the many memories they made with her.

