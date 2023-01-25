Obituaries » Joan A. Thiemann Ledgerwood

Burial Date: January 31, 2023 Immaculate Heart of Mary Church Burlington, KY Jan. 31, 11:30 a.m.

Obituary Viewed 21 times















Hebron – Joan Ann Thiemann (neé: Ledgerwood), 84 years of age, entered into rest on Wednesday, January 25, 2023. Joan was born in Cambridge, Massachusetts to her late parents, Alexander and Florence Ledgerwood. She is also preceded in death by her husband Hubert Thiemann. Joan is survived by her children, Karen Dalton (Jack), Susan Ritter (John), Paolo DiBenedetti, and Lisa Thiemann- Medema (Tim); her grandchildren, Katie, Leslie, Eric, Giuliana, Gianluca, Rachel and Stephen and her great-grandchildren, Jack, Grace, Hailey, and Annie; and her dear sister Sandra McMurray (Robert). Joan is also survived by nieces and nephews. Joan will be remembered as a woman that loved her family and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She had a great love for the property that she and her husband owned. Joan was a faithful member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church. Friends and family will gather for a visitation on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at Stith Funeral Home 2988 Phyllis Court, Hebron, Kentucky 41048 from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 5876 Veterans Way, Burlington, Kentucky 41005, beginning at 11:30 a.m. Burial will immediately follow at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North, Williamstown, Kentucky. Memorial Contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.