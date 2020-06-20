Obituaries » Joan A. Haas

Burial Date: June 26, 2020

Joan Ann Haas (nee Darpel), age 86, of Erlanger, KY passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, June 20, 2020. Joan was preceded in death by her loving husband, John “Jack” Haas. She is survived by her children, Laura Pasek (Brad), John Haas (Margee), Jim Haas (Theresa Summe-Haas), Jeff Haas, and Cheryl Haas; grandchildren, Ashley Meyer (Ryan), Heather Delaney (Terrence), Hunter Pasek, Lindsay Haas, Stuart Haas, Olivia Tavernaro (Nick), Mitchell Haas, Natalie Haas and Hayden Haas; great-grandchildren, Alexandria, Cameron, and Emilia Meyer; sisters, Dorothy Dietz, Rose Sweeney and Delores Ehlman. Joan was also preceded in death by brothers, John Darpel and Jim Darpel. Joan was a devoted volunteer at Redwood School for many years. She served on the Redwood Women’s Guild, the Redwood Board of Directors, and was a committee chair on many Redwood fundraisers throughout the years. She was dedicated to her Catholic faith and lived her life taking care of others. Her main love in life was her family and celebrating all occasions at her family home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020, at St. Joseph Church (Crescent Springs, KY) at 11:00 AM and interment will take place immediately after at Mother of God Cemetery (Latonia, KY). People are encouraged to please wear facemasks and follow social distancing guidelines to help ensure the safety of all attendees. Memorial contributions are suggested to Redwood 71 Orphanage Rd, Fort Mitchell, KY 41017 and/or The Point Arc of Northern Kentucky 104 W Pike St, Covington, KY 41011.