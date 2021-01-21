Obituaries » Jo Straus-Orth

Burial Date: January 25, 2021

Jo Straus-Orth (nee: Benedict), 86, of Melbourne, KY, passed away on Thursday, January 21, 2021.

Jo was a marketing manager for Cincinnati Bell. After her retirement she became a realtor for Star One Realty. She was also a member of St. John’s United Church of Christ in Newport, KY.

Jo was born November 14, 1934 in California, KY to the late Clifford A. Benedict and Edna (nee: Crowder) Benedict.

Jo is survived by her Husband, Earl Orth, Sons, Richard A. (Cynthia Lee) Straus, II, William Lee Straus, Brother, Robert (Jiraphan) Benedict, Sisters, Leola Powell, Janice Funaro, Grandsons, Richard A. (Stephanie Nicole) Straus, III, Ryan Curtis Straus and six Great Grandchildren.

Visitation 10:00 am to 12:00 pm, Monday, January 25, 2021 at Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, Fort Thomas. Funeral Ceremony will follow at noon at the funeral home. Burial will take place in the St. Joseph Cemetery, Camp Springs, Kentucky.

Due to COVID guidelines, attendees are required to wear masks and practice social distancing.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial contributions be made to St. John’s United Church of Christ, 415 Park Avenue, Newport, KY 41071.