Jo Ann Cheesman

Burial Date: February 24, 2023 Floral Hills Funeral Home 5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd. Covington, KY 41015 Feb. 24, 1 -2 p.m.

Jo Ann Cheesman, 86, of Covington, passed away on Monday, February 20, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood surrounded by her loved ones. She was born March 23, 1936, in Covington, a daughter of the late Oscar Robinson and Lillian Everett Robinson. She was a homemaker, an avid lover of the Cincinnati Reds and her family. Jo Ann is survived by her children Christine, Charles, Ralph, Margaret, Clifton, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was proceeded in death by her husband Charles (Bud), children Charlene, Robert, Patty, Mary, Clifford, Betty, along with many other loved ones. Funeral services will be held 1 PM Friday, February 24, 2023 at Floral Hills Funeral Home with Bill Clark officiating, with burial to follow at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held Friday from 11-1 PM.