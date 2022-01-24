Obituaries » Jimmy W. Riley

Floral Hills Funeral Home 5336 Old Taylor Mill Road Covington, KY 41015 Feb. 2, 1 p.m.

Jimmy Wayne Riley,

70 of Covington, Kentucky passed away on Monday, January 24, 2022. Jimmy was a Barber in Latonia for 25 years, working at Latonia Barber Shop the last 11 years. He was a craftsman by trade and enjoyed carpentry and restorations of everything old. Jimmy was known for his gift of gab and never new a stranger. He will truly be missed by his family and friends. Jimmy is survived by his wife of 32 years Rita Riley; children Jaime F. Collins (Dan), James D. Riley, Brittany R. Kiser (John), Aaron R. Dries and Arianna R. Riley; grandchildren Brian, Dillion, Kennedy, Will, Addison, Julia, Dakota, Savannah, John, Emma and Joseah; great grandchild Isabella; siblings Earlene Zabo (Rudy), David Riley and Donna Fields; sister-in-law Peggy Riley; many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents Wilson and Thelma Riley and brothers Jack Riley and Larry Riley. A Visitation will be held at Floral Hills Funeral Home on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, from 10:00 am until the time of Funeral Service at 1:00 pm. Burial will immediately follow in Rest Haven Memorial Park, Cincinnati, Ohio. Jimmy made sure that several Appalachian families were able to have Thanksgiving and Christmas every year; in his honor the family asks that Memorial Contribution be considered to Christian Appalachian Project or Appalachian Outreach, Inc. Floral Hills Funeral Home is honored to serve Jimmy’s family.