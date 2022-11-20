Obituaries » Jimmy R. Edwards

Burial Date: November 23, 2022 Stith Funeral Homes - Florence Florence, KY Nov. 23, 11 a.m.

Obituary Viewed 97 times















Jimmy Ray Edwards, 86, of Florence, passed away on Sunday, November 20, 2022. He was a dispatcher with Roadway Express and served as a VIP with the Florence Police Department. Jimmy was a Knothole Baseball coach, coached basketball and Pee Wee Football for the Blackhawks. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Patsy Edwards; children, James Edwards and Kimm (Andy) Dillman; grandchildren, Drew (Ashley), Derek (Becky), Katie and Jessica; great granddaughter, Ellie. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 23 from 9-11 AM with funeral services following at 11 AM at Stith Funeral Homes, Florence. Entombment will be in Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Erlanger. Jimmy was an avid UK Basketball fan and the family is requesting those attending the services to wear their UK apparel. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Hope Ministries 263 Main St. Florence, KY 41042 or Christmas with Cops P.O. Box 6361 Florence, KY 41042.