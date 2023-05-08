Obituaries » Jimmy L. Niece

Burial Date: May 11, 2023

Niece, Jimmy L., 81, of Taylor Mill, Ky. passed away May 8, 2023 at his home peacefully with family by his side. Previously worked for General Motors, Norwood, Ohio. He was an Advit Hunter, Fisherman and Gardner. He is preceded by his Parents; Ben & Belle Niece, Son; Steve Niece, Brother; Rick Niece, Sister; Phyllis Caudell. Survived by many Grand and Great Grandchildren along with many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Saturday May 13, 2023 at Allison & Rose Funeral Home 5645 Taylor Mill Road. Taylor Mill, Kentucky 41015 from 9:00 – 10:30 a.m. with funeral service to follow at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be in St. Stephens Cemetery Ft. Thomas, Kentucky