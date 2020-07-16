Obituaries » Jimmy Carpenter

Burial Date: July 23, 2020

Jimmy Carpenter, 63, of Newport, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020.

He worked with Tyson Foods in Alexandria, KY. and was a member of New Hope Christian Center in Newport, KY. Jimmy liked listening to music and spending time with family & friends.

Jimmy was born February 24, 1957 in Maysville, KY to Harold Carpenter and Louise (nee: Blankenship) Kirk. He was preceded in death by Father, Harold Carpenter, Sister, Donna McQueary & Grandson, Tony Gabbard.

Jimmy is survived by his Wife, Debbie Carpenter, Mother, Louise Kirk, Daughters, Brittany (Mark) Haines, Becky (Eric) Moore, Brother, Tommy Carpenter, Sisters, Tammy McQueary, Libby (Wayne) Cook, Grandsons, Lucas & Zane, also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Visitation 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm, Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, 241 Fairfield Ave, Bellevue, KY. Funeral Ceremony will follow at 7:00 pm at the funeral home, with Rev. Aric Russell, officiating. Guests are required to wear masks and abide by social distancing regulations.

Memorial contributions may be made to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. This program is administered by Vibrant Emotional Health (formerly known as the Mental Health Association of New York City or MHA-NYC).