Jimmie Taulbee

Burial Date: May 10, 2023

Jimmie Taulbee, 79, of Latonia, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Rosedale Green, Latonia. He was a lifetime attendee at Calvary Baptist Church.

Jimmie is survived by his sister Emma (Tom) Brumback; his niece and ongoing caregiver Leesa French; also many other nieces and nephews.

Visitation 10 am – 12 noon with funeral service beginning at 12 noon Wednesday, May 10, 2023 all at Calvary Baptist Church (Chapel), 3711 Tibbatts Street, Latonia, KY 41015. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions can be made to Calvary Christian School, 5955 Taylor Mill Road, Covington, KY 41015 or to Kentucky Mountain Mission, 150 Youth Haven Road, Beattyville, KY 41311.