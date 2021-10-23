Obituaries » Jim Miller

Burial Date: October 29, 2021 Linnemann Funeral Homes Burlington 1940 Burlington Pike BURLINGTON, KY 41005 Oct. 29, 1 p.m.

James “Jim” Miller, 60 of Burlington, passed away October 23, 2021. Jim was born October 8, 1961 in Florence, KY to the late James and Eula Miller. Jim had worked for 16 years in Marketing and Sales for Ryan Homes. He was an avid UK fan and a passionate volunteer at the Isaiah House. He was a talented musician and played an excellent trumpet. Jim was also very active at Burlington Baptist Church, serving as a deacon, singer in the choir, and numerous other groups.

Jim is survived by his wife of 32 years: Lisa Miller, son: Evan Miller, daughter: Lauren Miller, sisters: Linda McClaskey and Bonnie Sue Voskuhl, and numerous other family and friends.

A visitation will be held Friday, October 29, 2021 from 10:00 am to 12:30 pm at Linnemann Funeral Homes, Burlington. Funeral Services will follow at 1:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial will be held at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Erlanger. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in Jim’s name to the Isaiah House Ministries or St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospice.