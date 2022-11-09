Obituaries » Jim Brown

Services are private.

Jim Brown, 82, of Independence, KY, passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Hospice Center in Edgewood. The son of the late Stella {Casto} and William Brown, Jim was born in Cincinnati, OH on February 20, 1940.

Jim served in the United States Navy, and after 47 years of service Jim retired as an Auto Glass Installer. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, watching NASCAR races, and he most of all enjoyed the time spent with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Those to carry on Jim’s legacy are his two sons James R. (Jannell) Brown Jr. and Timothy (Judy) Brown; grandchildren Timmy, Tabitha, Jared, Samantha (James), Alyssa (Bryan), Nikolas (Kimberly), and Jake (Nikki); and great-grandchildren Trevor, Brayden, Austin, Avery, Levi, Hunter, and Kylie.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Carol Brown, his six brothers William, Richard, Frankie, Jack, Tom, and Don Brown.

A private family service will be held at Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home, Independence. Jim will be laid to rest at Independence Cemetery.