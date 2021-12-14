Obituaries » Jim Baum

Burial Date: December 21, 2021 St. Barbara Catholic Church 4042 Turkeyfoot Rd. Erlanger, Ky 41018 Dec. 21, 10 a.m.

Jim “Hemi” Baum, 74 of Florence passed away on December 14, 2021 at Rockcastle Hospital, respiratory care unit. Jim was a proud United States Army, Vietnam Veteran. He was a long-time member of St. Barbara’s Catholic Church and had retired from Proctor and Gamble as a mechanic. He enjoyed dirt car racing, motocross, and especially drag racing and dirt bike racing, with his boys. Jim also loved boating and telling all kinds of stories to his family and friends.

Jim is survived by his wife of 41 years: Jan Baum, son: Ian Baum, and brother: Fred (Fran) Baum. He was preceded in death by his son: Nathan Baum, parents: Clifford and Ollie Baum, and siblings: Clifford, Sissy, Bill, and Sharon.

A visitation will be held Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at St. Barbara Catholic Church, Erlanger, KY from 8:30 am to 10:00 am. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Barbara Church at 10:00 am with a reception to follow. Funeral procession for burial will leave St. Barbara Catholic Church at 2:00 pm to St. John Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Ann’s Convent Melbourne, KY, St. Barbara Church, or InReturn (Empowering Brain Injury Survivors) Blue Ash, OH.