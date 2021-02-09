Obituaries » Jewel M. Noble

Noble, Jewel Maxine, 77 of Covington, Ky. passed away on February 9, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Hospice, Edgewood. Jewel is preceded by her Parents; Leonard and Tilitha Rains, Grandchild; Madison Holmes. She is survived by Son; Rick Compton, Daughter; Paula Amshoff, Brothes; Elzie Rains, Robert Rains, Sisters; Edith, Tilitha and Grace. Grandchildren; Anthony(Amanda)Schneider, Nicholas Mason, Brittany(Kraig)Parson, Great Grandchildren; Jaden, Marley, August, Cooper and Annalisa. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home, Elsmere assisting the family.