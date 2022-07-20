Obituaries » Jessie L. Pelphrey

Jessie Lee Pelphrey went home to be with the Lord on July 20, 2022. Jessie was preceded in death by her beloved mother Elizabeth Dye and father Jesse Hall. Jessie is survived by her husband of 70 years, Billy Pelphrey, as well as her children Morissia (Michael) Ray, Randy (Amy) Pelphrey, Jerry (Lori) Pelphrey, and Belinda Euliss, eight grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Jessie will not only be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother, but also as an avid bird watcher, for her beautiful singing voice, and being a devoted follower of Jesus Christ. Jessie loved all of God’s creation that crossed her path and will be sorely missed by all of those who knew her. A private service will be held Wednesday July 27, 2022 at Linnemann Funeral Homes 1940 Burlington Pike, Burlington, KY 41005. Burial will be held at Burlington Cemetery in Burlington KY. Online condolences can be made at www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com

If you wish to send flowers please send them to Linnemann Funeral Homes 1940 Burlington Pike, Burlington, KY 41005 by 9am Wednesday July 27, 2022.