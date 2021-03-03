Obituaries » Jessica S. Damron

Jessica Shae Damron, age 26, of Demossville, KY passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 3, 2021. She was born the daughter of David and Tina Damron on August 25, 1994.

Jessica was an angel on Earth who was the center and heart of her family. Jessica was always with her family, always taking part in everything they did. She was always able to do everything her family could do! She lived life to the fullest with a smile on her face. She was a proud Simon Kenton graduate. Jessica was a true girly girl who loved all things glitter, pink, and purple. Her favorite was Disney, especially princesses! She will be greatly missed by so many friends and her family that she loved so much.

Jessica was preceded in death by her grandparents, Betsy Bobb and Laura Jean Wilson.

She is survived by her adoring parents, David and Tina Damron; siblings, Tara Nicole (Eric) Wolfe and Dallas Damron; nephew, Brantley Wolfe; niece, Riley Jean Wolfe; grandparents, Jerry and Linda Sandlin; and many close family members and so many friends.

A visitation will be held on Monday, March 8, 2021 from 11:00AM until 1:00PM at Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home, 11382 Madison Pike, Independence, KY 41051. Due to the current Covid-19 state restrictions we will be limiting our building occupancy to 60% of normal capacity while still enforcing 6 feet of social distancing and requiring the wearing of face masks. A funeral service will be held privately at the convenience of the family.