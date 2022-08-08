Obituaries » Jessica L. Clines

Burial Date: August 12, 2022 Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home - Independence Location 11382 Madison Pike Independence, KY Aug. 12, 1 p.m.

Jessica Lynn Clines, of Walton, KY, passed away unexpectedly at home on Monday, August 8, 2022, at the vibrant age of 37. The daughter of Victoria {Gastauer} and Thomas Reckers, Jessica was born in Covington, KY on January 8, 1985. Jessica was a graduate of Dixie Heights High School in Edgewood, KY.

Jessica married the love of her life, Craig Clines, on May 25, 2013.

She was a supervisor at Wayfair and had recently celebrated her 10th anniversary with the company.

A loving wife, mother, daughter, and believer in Christ, Jessica shined a light on everyone she met. In her spare time, she enjoyed painting, crafts, and swimming with her neighbors. She most of all cherished the time spent with her husband and family. Jessica loved riding motorcycles and going on vacations with Craig.

Those left to carry on Jessica’s legacy are her loving husband, Craig Clines; stepchildren Kyle (Lydia) Clines and Carlynn Clines; parents Tom and Vickie Reckers; brothers Michael and Thomas “TJ” Reckers; brother-in-law Travis Clines; and father and mother-in-law Ron and Scheryl Clines.

Jessica was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Joseph and Dolores Reckers; maternal grandparents Andrew and Virginia Gastauer; aunts Judy Burris and Carlene Reckers; and uncles Joseph and Jeff Reckers.

Visitation will be held between 10 AM and 1 PM on Friday, August 12th with a funeral service immediately following at 1 PM all at Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home, 11382 Madison Pike Independence, KY 41051. She will be laid to rest at Independence Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Walton Verona Community Food Pantry at PO Box 201 Walton, KY 41094.