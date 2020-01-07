Obituaries » Jessica A. Claypool

Jessica Ann Claypool, 76, of Independence, KY, passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Hospital Edgewood, spending her final days surrounded by her family. Jessica was born on December 8, 1943 in Elsmere, KY to the late Jesse and Virginia Mullikin. During her life, Jessica graduated from St. Henry High School, was a bus driver for TANK, and her greatest pride was with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She is survived by her children Jessie Claypool (Theresa), Wonda Winkler (John), Londa Butler, and John Greenlee Sr. (Renea); grandchildren John Greenlee (Erin), Rachel Winkler, Eric Robinson, Meghan Robinson, and Gabriel Schierberg; and great grandchildren Brandon Greenlee, Jaxson Greenlee, Kye Greenlee, Jack Robinson, Rachel Miller, and Gabriel Ryder Majors.