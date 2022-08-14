Obituaries » Jerry W. Sturdivant

Burial Date: August 19, 2022 Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home 11382 Madison Pike Independence, KY 41051 Aug. 19, 11 a.m.

Obituary Viewed 59 times















Jerry W. Sturdivant of Morning View, age 76, passed away while surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, August 14, 2022 in the comfort of his home. He was born in Harlan County, KY on April 10, 1946 to the late Steve and Nellie Sturdivant. Jerry retired as a Railroad Conductor for CSX after working 41 years and 2 days. He is a United States Decorated Army veteran having proudly served his country in Vietnam. In his spare time, he enjoyed going fishing, bowling, working in his vegetable garden, and raising chickens and rabbits. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his beloved family.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his siblings, Edna Sturdivant, Clifford Sturdivant, and John Fred Sturdivant.

Survivors include his loving wife of 54 years, Linda Sue Sturdivant; beloved children, Jerry G. (Peggy) Sturdivant, Sandra (Shawn) Kemper, Steve (Angie) Sturdivant, Jamie Sturdivant, and Sara (John) Sexton; 11 grandchildren; siblings, Charles Sturdivant, Nancy Hileman, and Ralph Sturdivant; as well as many other friends and relatives who will cherish his memory.

A visitation will be held on Friday, August 19, 2022 from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM at Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home, 11382 Madison Pike Independence, KY 41051. The funeral service will begin at 11:00 AM. Immediately following the service, Jerry will be laid to rest at the Veterans Cemetery North in Williamstown, KY where he will receive military honors.