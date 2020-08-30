Obituaries » Jerry L. Wyatt

Burial Date: September 4, 2020 The Home of Todd and Kim Wyatt Independence, KY Friday, Sept. 4th, 2020

On Sunday, August 30, 2020, Jerry Lynn Wyatt, loving husband and father of four children, passed away at the age of 74.

Jerry was born on April 10, 1946 in Corbin, KY, to John and Bess Wyatt. He was raised in Williamsburg, KY, graduating from Williamsburg High School in 1964. On November 12, 1964, Jerry married his high school sweetheart, Nancy “Cheerio” Caudill. He began working for the L&N Railroad in 1966, and retired as a locomotive engineer after a 45-year career in the Northern KY and Cincinnati, OH area. Jerry and Nancy raised two sons, Jeffrey and Kevin (Todd), and two daughters, Paula and Pamela. Following Nancy’s passing in 2010, Jerry married Judy Carol Moore on April 21, 2012.

Jerry had a gift for entertaining family and friends, and was known for his quick wit and compassionate spirit. Jerry was a member of Latonia Baptist Church for decades, where he and Nancy shared a love for Dr. Smith Gibson’s Sunday School class. Jerry dedicated countless hours to helping his co-workers, holding various positions within the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers union. He loved traveling and camping, and for years enjoyed his Lake Jericho camp.

Jerry was preceded in death by his father, John, his mother, Bess, and his wife Nancy. He is survived by his current wife Judy, his four children, Jeffrey (Juliane) Wyatt of Gulfport, MS, Paula (Robert) Gerding of Crestview Hills, KY, Kevin “Todd” (Kimberly) Wyatt of Independence, KY, Pamela (Jason) Abdon of Erlanger, KY, his step-daughter Sissy Rusher of Louisville, KY, his sister Carolyn (James) Fawbush of Edgewood, KY, several grandchildren and great grandchildren. Honoring his wishes, a celebration of life will be held on Friday, September 4th, 2020, beginning at 12 o’clock p.m. at the home of Todd and Kim Wyatt, Independence, KY. In lieu of flowers or cards, please donate to charities fighting to defeat cancer.