Obituaries » Jerry L. Schrader

Burial Date: November 4, 2021 Visitation will be held at Fares J. Radel Funeral Home, 5950 Kellogg Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45230 on Thursday, November 4, 2021, from 11 AM to time of service at 1pm. Burial to follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Southgate, Kentucky.

Obituary Viewed 37 times















Jerry Lee Schrader, 81, of Ft. Thomas, KY passed away peacefully on October 25, 2021. Jerry was the son of the late Jesse Schrader and the late Goldie Schrader (nee Eads) and beloved brother of the late Gail Price (nee Schrader). He is survived by his loving children, David (Lori) Schrader, Susan (Kris) Hartanto, grandson, Davey Schrader, and nephew, Brian Price. Visitation will be held at Fares J. Radel Funeral Home, 5950 Kellogg Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45230 on Thursday, November 4, 2021, from 11 AM to time of service at 1pm. Burial to follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Southgate, Kentucky.