Obituaries » Jerry L. Huff

Burial Date: November 16, 2022 Serenity Funeral Care 40 West 6th Street Covington, KY 41011 Nov. 16, 3 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 75 times















Jerry Lynn Huff, 75, of Latonia, KY, passed away on Sunday, November 6, 2022. Born in Pineville, KY on August 14, 1947, he was the son of the late Finley and Alice Huff. Jerry enjoyed fishing, walking, riding his bike and researching old coins and antiques. In addition to his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 30 years: Jackie Huff; daughter: Rhonda Hensley; sisters: Lucy Hugson, Kathleen Rice and Geraldine Taylor. Jerry is survived by his son: David Stuck; daughter: Jerri Huff; brothers: Finley (Barbara) Huff and Clay (Geneva) Huff; sisters: Helen Stepp, Doris Eads, Joyce Huff and Carolyn Barton; 8 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. A Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, from 2:00 P.M. until the Memorial Service at 3:00 P.M. at Serenity Funeral Care, 40 West 6th Street, Covington, KY 41011.