Obituaries » Jerry L. Crowder

Burial Date: November 3, 2021 Hebron Lutheran Church 3140 Limaburg Rd Hebron, KY 41048 Nov. 3, 6 p.m.

Jerry Lee Crowder, 75, of Florence passed away Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at St Elizabeth Medical Center in Edgewood. Jerry had a career in Law Enforcement starting in the Army serving as a military police officer during Vietnam. He worked for the Erlanger Police Department for 6 years and then transferred to the Boone County Sherriff’s Department SWAT Team. Jerry also worked for the U.S. Marshals, drove a school bus, and served as a school resource officer at Ockerman Elementary and Gray Middle School. He was a devoted member of Hebron Lutheran Church and a charter member of the Fraternal Order of Police Boone Lodge 46. Preceded in death by his parents Harry and Alma Crowder and brothers Harry and Robert Crowder. Survivors include his wife Connie Crowder (nee Michels), his children Jerry (Elizabeth) Crowder, Theresa Crowder, Richard (Bree) Crowder, Brittany (Cameron) Day, Jamie (Joshua) Zembrodt, brother Dennis Crowder, sister Roberta Bohart, grandchildren Tasha Closser, Amanda Alston, McKenzie Crowder, Cody Crowder, Tanner Crowder, Asher Crowder, Beckett Crowder, Addeline Crowder, Savanna Crowder, Jace Zembrodt, Joby Zembrodt, Wells Day and great-grandson Joseph Hardin. A memorial visitation will be held Wednesday, November 3, 2021, from 2pm to 6pm with funeral services to follow at Hebron Lutheran Church. Memorial contributions can be made to Hebron Lutheran Church 3140 Limaburg Rd, Hebron KY 41048 or Boone Lodge 46, P.O. Box 812, Florence, KY 41042.