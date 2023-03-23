Obituaries » Jerry L. Carmichael

Burial Date: March 28, 2023 Visitation with family will be held on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, from 1:00 to 2:00 PM at Linnemann Funeral Home, Erlanger. A graveside service will follow visitation at Independence Cemetery.

Jerry L. Carmichael, 83, passed from this life to her heavenly home on Thursday, March 23, 2023.

Jerry was born on June 17,1939, in Louisville, KY, to parents Willard Pickerill and Ellean Schwartz. Most of her childhood was spent in the Erlanger, KY area. In 1972, she moved to Florida which is where she resided most of her adult life. She held various positions in office work and apartment management. She earned a cosmetology license and eventually became co-owner of a hair salon in Inverness, Florida.

After settling into Florida, Jerry devoted a great deal of time to studying God’s Word in order to better understand her Christian walk. Over time, she was involved in several churches and outreaches where she shared her faith with others. She spent many years involved in the Divorce Care ministry as a teacher, leader and supporter. Jerry enjoyed Bible studies and was an avid reader.

Jerry loved her family and enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. She had the gift of hospitality and often shared her home with others. Jerry had a knack for “making things pretty.” Her home was always cozy and inviting. She was creative and talented in many areas, including, painting, sewing, decorating, gardening, flower arranging and cooking. She often expressed her love for others through the gift of a good home-cooked meal.

Jerry enjoyed sharing her time and talents with others until her health began to fail and she needed more assistance. In 2019, she moved to Ft. Thomas, KY, to receive more medical assistance and to be closer to family. She will be remembered for her love of family and her desire to help others. She will be dearly missed.

Jerry was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Kenny Pickerill, Terry Pickerill, and Harold Pickerill; her sister, Carolyn Pickerill. She is survived by her children, James Kersting (Deena) and Gregory Kersting (Jena); grandchildren, Jonathan Kersting (Meredith), Jessica Wang (Max), Allison Kersting and Kurtis Stanton (Amber); great-grandchildren, Harper and Allie Kersting and Grayson Wang; brothers, John Pickerill (Ruth), Mitchell Pickerill (Pat), and Jeff Pickerill; sisters, Christine Schierer (George) and Mary Geasley (Tony). She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.