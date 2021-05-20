Obituaries » Jerry Gibson, Sr.

Burial Date: May 24, 2021 Floral Hills Funeral Home 5336 Old Taylor Mill Road Covington, KY 41015 May 24, 12 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 38 times















Jerry Gibson Sr., 76 of Crittenden, Kentucky passed away with his family by his side on Thursday, May 20, 2021. He enjoyed walking and Dirt Track Racing. Jerry along with his brothers were the 1st generation of the Gibson Race Team. His strong work ethic started at an early age working on the tobacco farms and continued until his retirement from National Distilleries. Jerry is survived by his loving wife of 56 years Brenda Gibson. He is also survived by his children BJ Gibson, Jerry (Tammy) Gibson Jr., and Star Gibson; grandchildren Brandon (Jessica) Gibson Sr., Jerry Gibson III, Blake (Mackenzie) Gibson Sr. and Mason Gibson; great grandchildren Brandon Jr., Jenna, Vanessa, Eli and Jerry IV; siblings Jack Gibson, Richard (Donna) Gibson, Zadah Edmonds, Debbie Beach, Ottis (Sheila) Gibson, Raymond Gibson and Rita Gibson; many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends. Jerry is preceded in death by his parents Richard and Claudie Gibson; daughter Mable Marie Gibson; siblings Bobby Gibson, Mike Gibson, Alfred Gibson and Phyllis Colston. Jerry loved his family, and he will be truly missed. A Visitation will be held at Floral Hills Funeral Home on Monday, May 24, 2021 from 10 a.m. until the time of Funeral Service at 12 p.m. Burial will immediately follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions suggested to Dementia Society of America.