Obituaries » Jerry Deaton

Burial Date: November 18, 2022 Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home - Independence Location 11382 Madison Pike Independence, KY Nov. 18, 1 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 199 times















Jerry Deaton, age 77, went to be with God on November 14, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Hospice in Edgewood, Kentucky. Jerry was born in Sebastian’s Branch, Kentucky to the late Pearl and Sarah Deaton on August 23, 1945. Jerry enjoyed spending his time outdoors hunting, fishing, and tending to his vegetable garden. He was always very active and loved taking long walks on the beach. He also enjoyed woodworking and sneaking treats to his dog. Most of all, Jerry loved to spend time with his beloved wife, son, and grandchildren, who will miss him beyond measure.

Jerry is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Bonnie Deaton; son, Jerry (Tina) Deaton; sisters, Grace Centers and Elsie Hall; grandchildren, Michelle Suzanne Deaton and Stefanie Marie Deaton; and one great-grandchild, Isaiah Scott Kerr; as well as many other friends and relatives who will cherish his memory. He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Owen Deaton, William “Bill” Deaton, and Paul Deaton; and sisters, Oda Schuchardt and Mary Elizabeth Combs.

A visitation will be held on Friday, November 18, 2022, from 10 AM until 1 PM at Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home, 11382 Madison Pike, Independence, KY 41051. The funeral service will begin at 1 PM at the funeral home. Immediately following the services, Jerry will be laid to rest at Independence Cemetery.