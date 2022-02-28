Obituaries » Jerry Crouch

Burial Date: March 4, 2022

Jerry Crouch, 69, of Independence, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Monday, February 28, 2022. The son of Madeline{Noble}and Thomas Sylvester Crouch, Jerry was born in Charleston, West Virginia on May 30, 1952.

Jerry retired as Senior Electrician after serving 30 years at Duke Energy.

He was a long-time member of the Church of Christ in Taylor Mill, KY.

In his spare time, you could find Jerry fishing, building his T-Bucket, or watching his favorite television shows which would include The Curse of Oak Island and Digging for Gold. He was also a life-time member of the IBEW.

Those left to carry on Jerry’s legacy are his beloved wife of 38 years, Peggy Crouch; sons Jerimie Brunst and Jerrett (Brook-Lyn) Crouch; granddaughters Shayleigh Brunst, Cebria Brunst, and Phoenix Crouch; and sisters Marlene “Sue” (Vincent) Powell and Cindy (Rod) Crouch.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents and his two brothers, George and Joe Crouch.

Visitation will be held between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. on Friday, March 4, 2022, at Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home, 11382 Madison Pike Independence, KY 41051. Funeral services will be held immediately following visitation at the funeral home. Jerry will be laid to rest at Independence Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made in Jerry’s name to Blue Grass Hospice at 7388 Turfway Rd, Florence, KY 41042. For directions or to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit chambersandgrubbs.com.

In respect to the family, all guests must wear masks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.