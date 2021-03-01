Obituaries » Jerry A. Conrad

In keeping with Jerry’s wishes, he will be cremated and his family will celebrate his life at a later date.

Jerry Allen Conrad, of Walton, KY passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Monday, March 1, 2021 at the vibrant age of 64.

He was born in Covington, KY on September 20, 1956; the son of Donald and Audrey Conrad. Jerry was currently employed by Wayfair as a maintenance technician and often enjoyed hunting, fishing and farming. His greatest joy, however, came from spending time with his beloved family who he cherished deeply.

Preceding Jerry in death were his grandparents and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Those left surviving to carry on Jerry’s legacy include his caring children, Robert Schumacher, Jessica (Adam) Hutchinson and Justin (Samantha) Conrad; parents, Donald and Audrey Conrad; siblings, Don Conrad and Jeanine (Jeffrey) Pinkston; grandchildren, Zak Hutchinson, Nathaniel Hutchinson, Ezekial Hutchinson, Clara Hutchinson, Sophia Schumacher and Mason Conrad; as well as several cousins, nieces, nephews, other close relatives and friends.

