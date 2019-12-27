Obituaries » Jerome R. Siemer

Burial Date: January 3, 2020 St. Henry Church 3813 Dixie Hwy Elsmere, KY 41018 Jan. 3, 2 p.m.

Jerome Raymond Siemer, 80, passed away peacefully on December 27, 2019, at his Elsmere, KY residence. Jerome was born in Covington, KY on October 12, 1939 to the late Henry and Stella Siemer. During his life, Jerome graduated from St. Vincent Scholasticate High School (Latrobe, PA) in 1957, graduated Summa Cum Laude from University of Cincinnati in 1978, coached many years of knothole baseball, was a member of Lloyd Memorial High School Athletic Boosters, achieved a Master Ranking in bridge, and had a passion for woodworking. He was recently preceded in death by his wife of 57 years June M. Siemer on December 8, 2019. He is survived by his children John Siemer (Angela), Michelle Siemer Harrison, and Marc Siemer (Gina), grandchildren: Kristian, Rachael, Eric, Kelli, Kaylah, Jacob, Robby, Zane, Ryan, and Hope, 5 great grandchildren, and siblings Ronald Siemer (Carolyn), Ann Koehl (Robert), and Mary Jean Whittle (Daniel). A visitation will be held on Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 5pm until 8pm at Linnemann Funeral Home in Erlanger, KY. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 2pm at St. Henry Church in Elsmere, KY. Interment will be at Mother of God Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be sent to the St. Elizabeth Foundation, 1 Medical Village Dr., Edgewood, KY 41017.