Jerome F. Schmidt

Burial Date: December 22, 2021 Divine Mercy Parish (Sacred Heart Church) 318 Division St. Bellevue, KY 41073 Dec. 22, 10:30 a.m.

Jerome F. Schmidt, 85 of Bellevue, Kentucky passed away on December 14, 2021 at Carmel Manor Nursing Home, Fort Thomas, KY.

Jerome was born August 11, 1936 in Bellevue, KY to Willard and Catherine Dickmann Schmidt.

Jerry was a member of Sacred Heart Church/Divine Mercy Parish, Bellevue. Dedicated to his church and very active as an usher, lector, server and working their festivals. He retired from St. Elizabeth Medical Center as a Pharmacy Tech. Jerry loved going to Findlay Market every Saturday with his nieces and nephews. He loved fishing, feeding the squirrels, always having dog treats for the neighbors dogs, and having cookies for the kids. Jerry was an avid Notre Dame Fan.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers and sisters.

He is survived by his nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great great nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm, Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, 241 Fairfield Ave., Bellevue.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 am Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at Divine Mercy Parish/Sacred Heart Church with Rev. Martin Pitstick, officiating.

Burial will take place in St. John Cemetery, Ft Mitchell, Kentucky.

Memorials are suggested to Sacred Heart Church/Divine Mercy Parish, 318 Division St., Bellevue, KY 41073, Carmel Manor, 100 Carmel Manor Rd., Fort Thomas, KY 41075, or to Bluegrass Care Navigators, 51 Cavalier Blvd, Suite 200, Florence, KY 41042..