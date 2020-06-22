Obituaries » Jeremy K. Mains

Jeremy Kennith Mains 19 of Williamstown ky passed away on Monday June 22 2020. At his home in Williamstown. Jeremy Kennith Mains was born on March 07 2001 in Edgewood Kentucky.Services will be held on Friday June 26th 2020 visitation will be held from 11-1 following services. Jeremy was preceded in death by his loving Grandfather Larry Kennith Mains. Jeremy was the fiance to Stephanie Neal and Left behind his 8 month old son Jaxstin Kennith Mains. Jeremy Kennith Mains was survived by his father Jonathon K Mains(Teresa Mains) and mother Melissa Rodriguez. Jeremy was also survived by his grandmothers Barbra Bennett (fraternal) and Debra Phelps(maternal). Jeremy K Mains was a loving Brother to Tiara(Tani)Vasquez,Torie(Miguel) Rodriguez,Stephanie Mains/Simon,Makayla Mains (Jacob Clark) Travis Mackin and Athena Puckett and step siblings Tyler and Taylor Gregory. Jeremy K Mains was also survived by many loving aunts and uncles as well as friends. Jeremy was a loving uncle to 4 nieces and 5 nephews. Jeremy loved playing with his son Jaxstin working on cars and loved to explore nature. Jeremy loved to go to the track with his father Jonathon k Mains. Those who knew Jeremy will remember him as a kind, thoughtful father,sibling and friend he had a heart of gold and a passion to be the best father he could be.Jeremy will forever be loved and will always be missed.