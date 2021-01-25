Obituaries » Jenny L. Miller Hopkins

Due to Covid-19 there will be no formal funeral services.

Jenny Louise Hopkins Miller

October 23, 1931 – January 25, 2021

After being caught up with Alzheimer’s and its lengthy adventure, Jenny Louise Hopkins Miller passed away January 25, 2021, at the age of 88, at Florence Park Care Center. Her parents, Walter, and Frances (Blackburn) Hopkins preceded her in death. Jenny was named after her paternal grandmother, Jenny Bell Howell Blackburn who died during the last pandemic, the Spanish Flu Pandemic in 1918. She will now be able to meet her names-sake.

She is survived by her brother, Walter Hopkins, Jr., who lives in Florida. She is also survived by her three children, Randy (Marlene) Miller, Tony Miller, and Candi Jackson (Leon), 10 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandsons.

Due to the great depression and other factors, Jenny, a 7th generation Kentuckian, moved at least 14 times with her family during her youth, bouncing between Kentucky, Florida, Ohio, and Indiana before marrying Godfrey Miller, who was a mere 5th generation Kentuckian. They were married in Warsaw and lived in Northern Kentucky for over 30 years and had three children.

The love of Jenny’s life was her kids, grandkids, and extended family. Hers was a life of nurturing others continually like her mother before her. Being a wonderful cook certainly complimented her many other nurturing skills. Before the onset of Alzheimer’s Jenny spent much time helping family and friends as needed, volunteering at St. Elizabeth Hospital, and had a quilting business. Well after the empty-nester syndrome hit, Jenny lived in Florida where her brother and other close family members she grew up with had retired. Her example of love and nurture she showed to all are sorely missed.

One of my greatest memories of mom and her nurturing side is the way she lovingly cared for her great granddaughter, Sydney Sedillo, who was born with debilitating cerebral palsy. She was so protective of Sydney and always had Sydney lying on one of the quilts she had made with her quilting machine, usually made from a bed sheet with a children’s theme such as Cabbage Patch dolls. (These are now a hot commodity among mom’s children and grandchildren). Mom and Sydney are surely having a great reunion, as Sydney passed away 2015.

Due to Covid-19 there will be no formal funeral services. Jenny’s ashes will be buried next to her paternal grandparents, Harvey and Julia Hopkins, in Ghent Consolidated Cemetery in Ghent, Kentucky, a few miles from where Jenny was born.