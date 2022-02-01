Obituaries » Jenny Holloran

Burial Date: February 19, 2022 Holy Spirit Parish 825 Washington Street Newport, KY 41071 Feb. 19, 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Jennifer Lee Holloran, 56, of Covington, KY passed away on Tuesday, February 1, 2022.

Jennifer (Jenny) was an alumna of both Newport Central Catholic High School and Northern Kentucky University, where she earned her BA in communications. She worked for Coca Cola in Marketing Services for 19 years, where she handled various projects in Cincinnati, Denver, Seattle and Alaska. She then worked as a flooring specialist in home improvement at Lowe’s (13 years) and Home Depot (3 years). She was in the top 1% of flooring sales in the country for Lowe’s and was recognized with an award a few months ago. She was a good negotiator in all of her marketing and sales jobs. Jenny was an animal lover and especially adored her black labs. Cooking was her love language and she was a master at making goetta. Jenny enjoyed going to the theater, appreciated art and going to art and craft fairs. She was an avid reader and a Denver Broncos and Cincinnati Bengals fan. Jenny enjoyed helping others and was the most thoughtful gift giver.

Jenny was born October 7, 1965 in Ft. Thomas, KY to Thomas Holloran and Claire (nee: Borgmann) Holloran. She was preceded in death by her Father, Thomas Holloran.

Jenny is survived by her Mother, Claire Holloran, Sister, Diane (Tony) Gronefeld, Brother, David (Anita) Holloran, Sister, Maureen (Greg) Schalk, Niece, Kelley (Josh) Dryden, Nephew, Michael (Sarah) Holloran, Niece, Alex (Jeff) Kleynenberg, Niece, Olivia Schalk, Great Nieces, Kayley, Chelsey and Emily Holloran.

Family will receive visitors and friends Saturday, February 19, 2022, 10 am to 11 am at Holy Spirit Parish, 825 Washington Ave., Newport, KY 41071. A Celebration of Life Mass will follow at 11 am, with Rev. William Cleves officiating.

Memorials are suggested to the Cincinnati Lab Rescue, P.O. Box 30561, Cincinnati, OH 45230. Online donations may be made at www.cincinnatilabrescue.org/donate/