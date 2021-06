Obituaries » Jennifer L. Marrs

Jennifer Lynn Marrs, 60, of Burlington, KY passed away Saturday, May 29, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Fort Thomas, KY. She was born September 30, 1960 in Port Arthur, TX. Jennifer was a loving person with a big heart. She loved animals, music, and was a huge fan of Star Trek. Jennifer also enjoyed hunting for antiques and trinkets, and she was an avid collector. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents: T.J. and Irene Hagood, and her paternal grandparents: Samuel Rex and Bernice May Marrs. Jennifer is survived by her loving parents: Bill and Delores Marrs, her beloved siblings: Robert Marrs, Lisa Marrs, and Andrea Crumb, and her dear nieces and nephews: Ariane, Kera and Cason Crumb, and Dallas Marrs. Services for Jennifer will be handled in private at the convenience of her family.