Obituaries » Jennifer Kidd

Burial Date: March 29, 2021 Swindler & Currin Funeral Home Latonia, KY March 29, 11 a.m.

Obituary Viewed 25 times















Jennifer Kidd, age 50, of Crestview Hills passed away Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at her residence surrounded by her loved ones. Jennifer was a 1988 graduate of Dixie Heights High School and a graduate of NKU. She was a Senior Scientist with Procter & Gamble and was a member of the Tri-State Running Group.

She was pre-deceased by her dad, James L. Kidd and her brother, Glenn Louis Kidd. She is survived by her mother- Connie Lovell Kidd, her significant other- Bobby Edwards, brother- James L. (Marissa) Kidd Jr., niece- Emma Kidd and nephew- Ethan Kidd.

Visitation 4 – 8 pm Monday, March 29, 2021 and Funeral 11 am Tuesday all at SWINDLER & CURRIN FUNERAL HOME, LATONIA. Burial Forest Lawn Cemetery.