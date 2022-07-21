Obituaries » Jennifer J. Due

Jennifer J. Due, 64, of Independence, KY, went home to be the Lord on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Hospice in Edgewood, KY. The daughter of the late Kathryn {Acra} and Evern Earl Snow, Jennifer was born in Connersville, IN on July 29, 1957.

In her spare time, Jennifer enjoyed fishing, bowling, and simply being around people as she knew no stranger. A self-made craftswoman, she also loved creating greeting cards with rubber stamps and she enjoyed crafting jewelry.

Jennifer will be deeply missed by her beloved husband of 43 years, Gregory Due; daughter Julie (Randall) Thompson; brother Richard E. Snow; and sister Sharon S. Bailey.

She was preceded in death by her father, Evern Earl Snow and Kathryn Acra Snow.

Visitation will be held between 5 PM and 7 PM on Tuesday, July 26th with her funeral service immediately following at 7 PM, at Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home, 8461 Dixie Hwy Florence, KY 41042.