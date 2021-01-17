Obituaries » Jennifer E. Janszen

Burial Date: January 23, 2021 St. Thomas Church 26 E Villa Pl Fort Thomas, KY 41075 Jan. 23, 12 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 37 times















Jennifer Edith Janszen, 54, of Highland Heights, Kentucky passed away on January 17, 2021 surrounded by her nine loving siblings. Throughout her working career, Jenny was a dental office manager, restaurant server and manager, and, most recently, a senior caregiver. With her larger than life persona, Jenny commanded the attention in the room. She never met a stranger and was always the life of the party. Fan of musical theater, crossword puzzles, crafts, glitter and sparkle, she was an epic sender of birthday cards and keeper of family mementos. Jenny was proud to be “Aunt Jenny” to any child who had the opportunity to meet her. Always carrying a purse to rival Mary Poppins, Jenny supplied candy and treats to all. Her contagious laugh and massive antics will be truly missed. There was only ONE Aunt Jenny! She was preceded in death by her father David Lee Janszen, mother Joan M. Janszen (nee Hehman), uncle Robert Hehman, and nephew Grant Janszen. Jenny is survived by her siblings Jeff (Sara) Janszen of Park Hills, KY; Jim (Iveta) Janszen of Cincinnati, OH; Mike (Terri) Janszen of Cold Spring, KY; Mary Beth (Dan) Sheridan of Cold Spring, KY; Mark (Cindy) Janszen of Davie, FL; Ann (Jim) Bertram of Taylor Mill, KY; Maria (Tom) Schuh of Villa Hills, KY; Laura (Scott) Arentsen of Fort Thomas, KY; and David – DJ (Julie) Janszen of Covington, KY; 31 nieces and nephews, and 10 great-nieces and great-nephews; as well as countless cousins and dear friends.

The visitation will be held on Saturday, January 23, 2021, from 9:30 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. at St. Thomas Church, 26 E Villa Pl, Fort Thomas, KY 41075.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held immediately following the visitation at 12:00 p.m. and will be lived streamed at www.stthomasnky.org.

A celebration of Jenny’s life is being held immediately following mass at Tower Park Mess Hall at 801 Cochran Ave, Fort Thomas, KY 41075.

Since these events will be open to the public, social distancing and masks are required.

To honor Jenny, please consider performing a random act of kindness in her memory. Memorials are suggested to Notre Dame Academy, 1699 Hilton Dr., Park Hills, KY 41011.