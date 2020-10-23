Obituaries » Jenella R. Hale

Burial Date: October 28, 2020

Jenella Hale, 80, of Independence, passed away Friday, October 23, 2020. She was a homemaker and a member of the Kenton County Homemakers. Jean was a very kind, sweet Christian lady who loved the Lord and her family. Even though she had one daughter and 2 grandchildren, she was “Mom” and “Grandma” to everyone. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim R. Hale; sisters, Joyce Zimmerman and Joan Williams and brother, Reid Tarter. Jean is survived by her daughter, Jackie Waibel; granddaughter, Emily (William) Miller; grandson, Bryan (Nicole) Waibel; great grandson, Liam Miller; brother-in-law, Eugene Williams; nieces and nephews. Visitation 4:00 to 6:30 pm on Wednesday, October 28 at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell, 835 York St., Newport. Services will follow at 6:30 pm at the funeral home. Burial in Oakland Cemetery 11:00 am on Saturday, October 31. Due to Covid 19, guests are encouraged to wear masks and abide by social distancing guidelines. Memorials are suggested to City Gospel Mission, 1805 Dalton Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45214 or Henry Hosea House, 901 York St., Newport, KY 41071.