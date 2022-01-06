Obituaries » Jeffrey T. Huston

Burial Date: January 12, 2022

Jeffrey T. Huston, age 54, passed away Thursday, January 6, 2022, at his residence in Burlington KY. Jeff is survived by his loving wife of 21 years, Maggie Huston, son Jeffrey “JJ” Huston Jr., parents Terry and Rebecca Huston (nee Colvin), brother Chad (Cherie) Huston, nieces Ashley Huston and Annelee Barrett, nephews Lucas Huston and Harrison Barrett, as well as a host of family and friends. Jeff worked as a Production Artist at Southern Graphic Systems Inc. A memorial visitation will be held Wednesday, January 12th from 5 – 7pm with a memorial service to follow at Linnemann Funeral Homes in Burlington, KY. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Free Store Food Bank 1141 Central Pkwy, Cincinnati, OH 45202, People Working Cooperatively 4612 Paddock Rd, Cincinnati OH 45229 or Fair Haven Rescue Mission 260 W Pike St, Covington, KY 41011.