Obituaries » Jeffrey S. Armstrong

Burial Date: May 1, 2023 Don Catchen and Son Funeral Homes 3525 Dixie Highway Elsmere, KY 41018 May 1, 6 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 108 times















Jeffrey Scott Armstrong, born on November 22, 1961, passed away on April 25, 2023, at the age of 61. Jeff was born and raised in Covington, KY, and lived in Independence, KY, with his beloved daughter Nicole, and dog, Buzz.

Jeff attended Holmes High School in Covington before serving in the United States Air Force for nine years. Most of his military career was spent in the Philippines at Clark Air Force Base in a combat communications squadron. After his time in the Air Force, he returned to Kentucky, where he spent most of his life.

Jeff was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish on a daily basis. He also had a passion for sports and was a devoted fan of the Cincinnati Bengals and Cincinnati Reds. He cherished spending time with his daughter, Nicole, who was the light of his life. Jeff’s best friend was his dog Buzz, who was always by his side.

Jeff was a widower to his beloved wife, Lori, who passed away before him. He was the son of Joanne and Alfred (Gene) Armstrong and brother to Cheryl Ellis, Christy Crittenden, Shelley Felthouse (Brian), Susan Silbernagel (Scott), Todd Armstrong (John Hernandez), Terry Armstrong (Debby), and David Thuenaman (Paula). He had two daughters, Nicole Armstrong and Joy Day, and one granddaughter, Isabella Day. Jeff was also a beloved uncle to Summer and Micah Runion, Chase and Taylor Crittenden, and Dylan and Jared Silbernagel.

A funeral service for Jeff will be held on Monday, May 1, 2023, from 4-6 pm at Don Catchen & Sons Funeral Home in Erlanger, KY. The memorial service will begin at 6 pm.

Jeff will be remembered as a loving father, brother, and friend who brought joy and laughter to all those around him. His warm smile and kind heart will be deeply missed by all who knew him.