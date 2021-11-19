Obituaries » Jeffrey J. Whitaker

Burial Date: December 23, 2022 St. Stephen Cemetery Chapel 1523 Alexandria Pike Ft. Thomas, KY 41076 Dec. 23, 12 p.m.

Jeffrey John Whitaker, Born December 19,1954, Died November 19, 2021

He threw open the sash and climbed through the window at the first pass of the Blue Angels.

Tentative, a bit fearful, I leaned out. He pressed against the brick, eyes upward. In his profile, no

fear, so I climbed onto the hot summer tin. My foot slipped and I gripped the wall, the window

sill, to get my footing. Sidestep by sidestep, I crept to where he stood. He smelled of dirt, boy,

and the faint hint of honey. For a brief time, we stood, our backs to the wall before we heard it

again. A low hum turned roar when the V-shaped formation broke over the house and shook the

fiber of our souls. We were one, my brother and me, armed with wonder at the sight. The porch

vibrated. We waited in breathless suspension for the thrill of a sonic boom. A nervous titter

escaped me as I looked at Jeff’s gap-toothed grin next to me, his eyes focused skyward.

My brother, sixty-six years, eleven months (to the day), finally reached far enough to be among

the stars on Friday, November 19, 2021. Jeffrey John Whitaker, born December 19, 1954, lived

most of his adult life in Southern California. While he courageously fought Non-Hodgkin

Lymphoma for nearly thirty years, a two-month fight against Covid 19 actually took him.

Jeff’s profession as an aeronautical engineer began at Lockheed Martin. He later joined the

N.A.S.A. team that transported the space shuttle between Cape Canaveral and Edwards Air

Force Base. Jeff, as a military minded individual, served eight years on active duty, followed by

his time as a reservist to accumulate a twenty-five year career before retiring from the Air Force.

Jeff had a passion for many things. He loved cycling and would join others on extensive rides

through the Mojave Dessert. He felt comfortable on a horse, emulating his cowboy father with

joy. He was most passionate about his faith as a devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ

of Latter-Day Saints. Through his faith work, Jeff attempted to trace family history and believed

on some level that if he could find connections to others, that they became family.

He is preceded in death by his father, Woodro Nelson Whitaker, a man who died far too soon,

when Jeff was two years old. His mother, Louise Elizabeth (Benner) Whitaker, died in 1996. His

oldest brother, Paul Nelson Whitaker, died in 2017. He is survived by me, his little sister, Tina

Neyer, her husband, John R. Neyer. His nieces and nephews, Wayne Memmott and Courtney

(Caudill) Memmott, Annie Memmott, Corey Memmott and Autumn (Dearing) Memmott, as well

as step-niece and nephews, Abigail, Jason, and Joshua Neyer. Jeff is also survived by many

cousins. He will be missed by many, including his friends.

Growing up, Jeff and I were partners in crime. He rescued me a few times, was blatantly honest

when he defended my honor. He wanted the best for those around him and his heart was as

tender as the first light of dawn on a spring day. When you look to the stars on any given night,

perhaps one will shine brighter than the rest, twinkle as if to dust you with magic, and maybe that

one will be my brother, Jeffrey John Whitaker. A graveside service will be held Friday, December 23, 2022

at 12:00 noon in St. Stephen Cemetery, Fort Thomas, Ky. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell caring for the

family