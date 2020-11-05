Obituaries » Jeffrey J. Cahill

Burial Date: November 13, 2020 Dobbling Funeral Home 106 S. Ft. Thomas Avenue Ft. Thomas, KY 41075 Nov. 13, 7 - 7:45 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 54 times















Jeffrey J. Cahill, 61, of Independence, passed away on November 5, 2020 at his farm in Falmouth, KY. Born July 18, 1959 to the late Robert and Mary Jean (Brentrup) Cahill. Jeff attended Campbell County high school. He received training and became a pipe fitter. He worked with Union Local 392 before his retirement. Jeff was a 5th degree black belt and loved to hunt on his farm. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Cahill and brother, Michael Cahill. Jeffrey is survived by his son, Dewey Cahill, mother, Mary Jean Cahill, brother, Kenneth Cahill, sisters, Linda McQuistion, Cheryl Montag and Karen Steele. Visitation 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm, Friday, November 13, 2020 at Dobbling Funeral Home, (106 S. Ft. Thomas Ave.) Fort Thomas. Funeral Ceremony will be held at 7:00 pm. Memorials are suggested to the American Diabetes Association 4555 Lake Forest Drive Suite 396 Cincinnati, Oh 45242-3732.