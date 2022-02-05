Obituaries » Jeffrey Glenn

Burial Date: February 11, 2022 St. Paul Church 7301 Dixie Highway Florence, KY Feb. 11, 12 p.m.

Jeffrey Glenn, age 54, of Florence, Kentucky, unexpectedly but peacefully passed away Saturday, February 5, 2022. Jeffrey was born October 21, 1967 in Covington, Kentucky. Jeff was a lifelong resident of Florence. He went to St. Henry High School and graduated from Xavier University. He had worked at Thriftway grocery store for many years and then became a substitute teacher for a few years. He had been looking forward to starting employment at the Kentucky Revenue service in late February.

He was a former member of the Kentucky Jaycees and a longtime lector at St. Paul’s church in Florence.

Jeffrey enjoyed sports, particularly football and basketball. He loved to watch the Bengals play and also the Xavier Musketeers. He also loved airplanes and it was a lifelong dream of his to take flying lessons.

Jeff was very devoted to family. He took wonderful care of his mom and dad when they became elderly. He also adored his niece and nephew. Jeff loved buying gifts for everyone all the time. One of his all-time favorite places to shop was the Dollar Tree.

Jeff also loved going to Gatlinburg, Tennessee with his family. He and his father shared a love for Cades Cove especially.

Jeff was preceded in death by his mother, Edylou Glenn. He is survived by his father, James A. Glenn (Professor Emeritus, Xavier University), also of Florence, Kentucky, Ann Glenn (Florence), brother James Glenn (Chicago, Illinois), niece Emily Noss (Columbus, Ohio), and nephew Eric Noss (Cincinnati, Ohio), and wonderful aunts and cousins.

Funeral mass will be held at St. Paul’s Church, 7301 Dixie Highway, Florence, Kentucky, 12:00 pm on Friday, February 11th. There will be no visitation. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Vincent De Paul charities.