Burial Date: January 7, 2022

Jeffrey E. Fry, age 65, of Cold Spring, KY passed away on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Edgewood. Jeff worked as a contract plumber and was a member of the Plumbers & Pipefitters Local 392. He enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson and loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Jeff was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Ann Fry (nee Robertson) and his father, Earl Fry. He is survived by his mother, Geneva Fry (nee LeWare); daughter, Julia Salzer (Matt); son, Jeffrey Fry II (Allie); sister, Cyndi Grothaus (Tom); brother, Matt Fry; six grandchildren: Jacob, Luke, Dominic, Connor, Emmie and Avery. Family and Friends are invited to gather for a Memorial Visitation on Friday, January 7, 2022 from 3PM to 7PM at the Alexandria Funeral Home, 325 Washington St, Alexandria, KY 41001.