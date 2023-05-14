A nonprofit publication of the Kentucky Center for Public Service Journalism

Jeffrey C. Wilson

May 14, 2023

Jeffrey “Jeff” Charles Wilson, 46, of Dayton, KY, passed away on Sunday, May 14, 2023. Born in Ft. Thomas, KY on October 18, 1976, he was the son of the late Millard and Lucy Wilson. Jeff worked in the manufacturing industry as a pipe burner and enjoyed camping, shopping and candy. He loved music and could listen to any type. Jeff will be remembered for his keen fashion sense. In addition to his parents, Jeff was preceded in death by his brother: Brian Wilson. Jeff is survived by his brothers: Millard (Kathy) Wilson Jr. and Joey Wilson; sisters: Jackie (Richard) Combs, Barbara Wilson and Summer Wilson and numerous nieces and nephews. A Visitation will be held on Friday, May 19, 2023, from 1:00 P.M. until the Funeral Service at 3:00 P.M. at Serenity Funeral Care, 40 West 6th Street, Covington, KY 41011



