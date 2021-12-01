Obituaries » Jeffrey C. Borne

Jeffrey C. Borne, age 78, of Walton, KY, passed away Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Florence, KY. He was a union Millwright for General Electric and a member of Community Family Church in Independence, KY. Jeff loved fishing and playing golf and was always helping others. Most all though, he loved his precious family. His parents, Robert and Jane Porter Borne, and granddaughter, Mallory Borne, all preceded him in death. He is survived by his beloved wife (of 57 years), Darlene Sizemore Borne; son, Jeff Borne (Javelyn); daughter, Stephanie Norvell (Dan); grandchildren, Madisen Lively, Lindsey Hildreth (Jake), Mason Borne, Conner Norvell, and Maclaine Borne; great granddaughters, Raegen Lively and Summer Raye Hildreth; and siblings, Cheryl Bilz and Robin Chambers. Arrangements are pending at this time. Please check back on Monday December 6th for specific dates and times. Memorials may be made to Community Family Church. Interment will be at Independence Cemetery.