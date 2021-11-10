Obituaries » Jeffrey A. Winkler

Burial Date: November 13, 2021 Floral Hills Funeral Home 5336 Old Taylor Mill Road Covington, KY 41015 Nov. 13, 1 p.m.

Jeffrey Allen Winkler, 56, of Taylor Mill, Kentucky, passed away unexpectedly and peacefully on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at his home. He was born in Covington, Kentucky, on March 4, 1965 and was a Holmes High School graduate and lifelong Pittsburgh Steelers fan. He was a hard-working family man who loved traveling with his wife out west and riding down country roads together on his motorcycle. He loved golfing and driving fast cars with his best friend, Steve. Jeff was fondly known as Papaw and gave the best bear hugs ever.

He is survived by his loving wife, Kristi (née Kessell), Mother, Mary Jo Winkler, Brother, Steven (Karyn) Winkler, and Brother, Scott (Teresa) Winkler, step-children, Travis (Lacey) Kessell, Jessie (Jared) Lyon, and Grandchildren, Jamey and Luke. Niece, Dana (Ricky) Parrott, Nephew, Adam Winkler, and Niece, Nicole (Marcus) Howard along with several Great-Nieces and Nephews. Visitation will be held at Floral Hills Funeral Home on Saturday, November 13, 2021, from 11:00 AM until 1:00PM 5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd, Covington, Kentucky. A service will follow immediately after. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Cincinnati. Bigsforkids.org.